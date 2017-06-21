12-year-old girl reported missing from Humboldt Park

- Police are searching for a 12-year-old girl who went missing Tuesday night from the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Natalie Guartan was last seen about 7 p.m. in the 800 block of North Hamlin Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

She is described as a 5-foot-4, 155-pound Hispanic girl with black hair, brown eyes and medium complexion, police said.

Guartan is a student at the Ogden International School of Chicago, according to an email from the school administration.

Anyone with information should call the Area North Special Victim Unit at (312) 744-8266.