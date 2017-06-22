Security ramped up along lakefront after string of violent crime

FOX 32 NEWS - There are extra patrols along Chicago’s popular lakefront after a string of violent crime.

With very summer-like temperatures Thursday, it was a perfect day to go to the beach - but is it safe? Some beachgoers find themselves asking that very question.

Summertime in Chicago means beach time in Chicago, but on the minds of many are the recent violent crimes near the lake.

“If you bring your grandchildren or children, I would be protective, but now you can't go anywhere without something happening,” said Jose Mora.

"My daughters they are working out, they are doing training for a triathlon and you have to worry about their safety because of all these shootings - it's ridiculous,” said Marty Calkins.

The latest shooting happening Wednesday night around 11 - a drive by shooting that left three adults injured. All are in stable condition and no one is in custody. That shooting happened in the 600 block of West Foster near Foster Beach.

This marks the fourth violent crime near Chicago beaches just this month - including a stabbing at North Avenue Beach, the shooting of two 16-year-old boys at 31st Street Beach and a fatal shooting in Streeterville near the lakefront.

An ice cream man didn't want to show his face, but says he's almost been a robbery victim numerous times.

"Four times I’ve been tried to rob out here all in one night, within like an hour's time,” he said.

So what's being done? Expect to see more officers at the beaches as the Chicago Police Department’s "Summer Mobile Unit" has been responding to areas with crime on the rise, patrolling area parks and neighborhoods.

"I don't always know that they are in the right place at the right time and I’m not sure that the violence that is happening can be prevented with more police presence, I don't think that's the answer necessarily,” said Vanessa Greenway.

Most beaches close around 7pm - that's the time when lifeguards leave their posts. But the areas around the beach remain open until 11 p.m.