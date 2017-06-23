‘High-risk' 14-year-old girl reported missing from Edgewater

- Police are asking for the public’s help finding a “high-risk” 14-year-old girl missing from the North Side Edgewater neighborhood since Tuesday.

Pamela Lucero left her family’s home Tuesday in the 6100 block of North Hermitage and hasn’t returned, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

Since leaving, Lucero has sent her family text messages threatening to hurt herself. She was last seen Thursday in the 2400 block of West Jarvis.

Lucero is described as a 5-foot-1, 125-pound Hispanic girl with olive complexion, brown eyes and black hair, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area North SVU at (312) 744-8266.