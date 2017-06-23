13-year-old girl disappears from Logan Square

- Chicago Police are looking for a 13-year-old girl who vanished earlier this week from her Logan Square neighborhood home on the Northwest Side.

On Tuesday evening, Kaiden Jones left her home in the 1600 block of North Francisco and never returned, according to a police alert issued late Thursday.

Kaiden is described as a 5-foot, 96-pound white girl with blond hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.