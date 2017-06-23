Matteson woman ejected from car in NW Indiana rollover crash

- A south suburban woman was ejected from a car during a rollover crash Thursday afternoon on I-65 in Merrillville, Indiana.

A 2000 Dodge Neon was northbound at 3:57 p.m. on I-65 about a mile north of the 61st Avenue exit when the driver tried to move to the left to pass another car, according to a statement from Indiana State Police. The driver had to slam on the brakes to avoid hitting a car in the left lane, causing him to lose control.

The Neon went off the highway to the right, across the ditch and into a wooded area, rolling over three times, police said. The back-seat passenger, a 33-year-old Matteson woman, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car.

The woman and the driver, 31-year-old Thomas E. Holliday of Gary, Indiana, were both taken to Methodist Northlake Hospital in Gary with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, police said. Another passenger, a 17-year-old girl from Fort Wayne, Indiana, was not injured.

Investigators found marijuana in the car and Holliday was charged with possession of marijuana and driving with expired license plates, police said.