Missing woman with Alzheimer's last seen at O'Hare

- Police are looking for an elderly woman with Alzheimer’s disease who went missing Friday after leaving O’Hare International Airport.

Maria Brito, 76, was last seen exiting Terminal 3 at O’Hare on Friday morning, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. She was seen in the company of another female who was helping her with her bag.

Brito is described as a 5-foot-2, 110-pound Hispanic woman with brown eyes, white hair and light complexion. She was last seen wearing a white, long-sleeved top with black stripes, black pants, and white gym shoes. She was carrying a white purse and a black-and-white-striped bag.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.