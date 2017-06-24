4 Chicago Police officers among 5 injured in West Side crash

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A crash involving a Chicago Police vehicle Friday night on the West Side sent four officers and another person to hospitals.

The crash happened about 9:30 p.m. at Madison Street and Sacramento Boulevard in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, according to Fire Media Affairs.

Four officers were taken to Stroger Hospital, the fire department said. Two were in serious-to-critical condition and two were in fair-to-serious condition. All four officers were in the same vehicle when the crash happened.

A “civillian” in another vehicle involved in the crash was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair-to-serious condition, the department said.

Chicago Police could not immediately provide information about the crash.