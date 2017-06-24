Man dies after jumping into Chicago River by Trump Tower

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A 24-year-old man died early Saturday after he jumped into the Chicago River downtown in front of Trump Tower.

Officers responded a call of a person in the water at 2:04 near the 400 block of North Wabash in the Near North neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

A Marine Unit diver took him out of the water, and paramedics performed CPR, police and the Chicago Fire Department said.

The man had jumped into the river to swim, the fire department said. The water temperature was about 63 degrees.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died at 3:19 a.m., authorities said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm the death.