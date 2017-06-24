Young man killed in bizarre accident near Sox park

- A horrible accident along the CTA Red Line Saturday afternoon A young man on a bicycle lost his balance, fell on the tracks and was hit by a train.

In addition, the accident shut down the White Sox stop just as the afternoon game was getting underway at Guaranteed Rate Field. Many are left to wonder why the teen was on a bike in such a place.

Traffic on the Dan Ryan backed up as firefighters responded to the scene at 35th. Sadly, paramedics couldn’t save the teen who fell onto the northbound tracks. A Howard-bound train hit him after he lost his balance while riding his bicycle on the platform. That’s something this biker says he’d never do.

"It's not posted, but it's just common sense that you don't do something stupid like that,” said Greg Bartels, bike enthusiast.

While Greg Bartels says he’s never seen a sign saying you can’t ride on the platform, other CTA signs which *are* clear gave the victim one reason to be at the stop with his bike on Saturday.

"The rules are fairly simple, you can't take your bike on during rush hour, but on weekends and off hours, you're allowed to do that,” said Bartels.

Pat Moore’s often on his bike, but says he’d walk it once inside the train station.

"Cause it's very dangerous to ride it on the platform. You should walk your bike. When you're in a heavy pedestrian traffic, you should walk your bike,” said Moore, bike enthusiast.

Red Line service was suspended between Roosevelt and 47th Street while the Sox game was going on. It reopened in time for the game’s end once police had concluded their investigation. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.