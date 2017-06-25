CPD officer, woman struck by vehicle in Park Manor hit-and-run

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A Chicago Police officer and a woman were both struck by a vehicle early Sunday in a hit-and-run in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

About 2:20 a.m., the 43-year-old officer was talking with a woman in the street in the 6800 block of South State when he and the woman were both struck by a maroon vehicle that was speeding northbound, according to Chicago Police.

Police said the officers were handling a possible domestic dispute at the time of the crash.

The officer and the 24-year-old woman both suffered injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening and taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. The Chicago Fire Department said they were in serious-to-critical condition.

The driver of the maroon vehicle sped away after the crash, police said.