Chicago celebrates with 48th Annual Pride Parade

FOX 32 NEWS - One of Chicago's most colorful parades stepped off from Montrose and Broadway Sunday afternoon. The 2017 Chicago Pride Parade theme was “Viva La Vida” and a number of people were continuing to “Stand up and stand proud” several hours after the parade had ended.

From dancing in the street to kissing our camera lense, parade goers and participants made the 48th Annual a day to remember with Grand Marshall Lea DeLaria from the cast of “Orange is the New Black.”

“So, your first time here? Yes. Will you come back next year? Yes,” said Alexa Jeblonski.

The four mile route started in Uptown and ended in Lincoln Park with blue skies all the way.

"It's really, really cool to be able to feel and be a part of it. When you're that close to that many people, it's difficult not to feel the love,” said Austin Dowling and Wesley Sabek.

A million people watched.

"I think each year there has been more attention, more events going on, that has brought more attention as to why this should be an important thing,” said Megan Straza.

Politicians placed importance on the day, some pointing to the big state budget failure.

“And I just think other agendas should be off the table, and leaders in Springfield should be meeting every day until they work this out,” said Mike Frerichs, Illinois state treasurer.

Those in the crowd aimed their criticism at the White House.

"I think right now who represents us is us. I think our president is a name. I think he's a mess,” said Zachary Thurmod.

But there was a small protest that emerged against the parade itself.

"You are disgusting,” shouted the protester from a street corner along the parade route.

But all in all, the day was about celebrating life and feeling free to be whoever you want to be.

"Good music?" Oh yea, good dancing music. I don't dance, but I danced today (laughs) said Jospeh Pasieka.