Police searching for missing 12-year-old Chicago girl

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Police are searching for a 12-year-old girl who was last seen Sunday in the South Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

Destiny Gilbert was last seen about 1 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of North Pine Avenue, according to an alert from Chicago Police. She may have traveled to the area of Kedzie and Jackson.

Gilbert is described as a 5-foot-3, 120-pound black girl with a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair, police said. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and black gym shoes. She may be wearing a headband with black cat ears attached.

Anyone with information should call Area North SVU at (312) 744-8266.