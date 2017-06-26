Investigation underway after video shows white cop, black teen in a struggle

FOX 32 NEWS - On Saturday, the Lansing Police Department was dispatched to the area of 192nd and Oakwood Avenue for a fight involving numerous juveniles.

According to the initial reports, officers located several of the juveniles involved in the incident. An off-duty Lansing Police Officer, outside on his personal property, became involved when he was approached by two other subjects involved in the fight. One of the juveniles had visible minor injuries, and the other was temporarily detained for further investigation until the arrival of on-duty officers. The juvenile’s parents were ultimately contacted and they were transported home pending further investigation.

The Lansing Police Department is aware of the video that has been subsequently posted on social media regarding the incident, and had initiated an investigation into the matter prior to its public posting.

The family of the teen on the ground in the video says the officer was harassing the young man because he was black.

The Lansing Police Department is requesting that anyone with direct information about the incident contact the Lansing Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 708-895-7150.