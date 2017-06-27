Woman found dead after garage fire in Back of the Yards

- A woman who was found dead after a fire late Monday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side committed suicide, an autopsy found.

Firefighters responded about 11:25 p.m. to the blaze in a garage in the 4800 block of South Bishop, according to Chicago Police.

Maria Saucedo, 57, was found in the garage, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:10 a.m. Tuesday.

An autopsy Tuesday found that she died of thermal injuries from self-immolation, and her death was ruled a suicide, according to the medical examiner’s office.