Retailers sue to stop Cook County tax on soda, sugary drinks

CHICAGO (AP) -- A group of Illinois retailers is taking legal action to block a new tax on carbonated soft drinks and sugary fruit drinks from taking effect in most of Cook County on Saturday.

The Illinois Retail Merchants Association filed a request for a temporary restraining order in Cook County Circuit Court on Tuesday. They say the penny-per-ounce tax is vague and violates the Illinois Constitution.

IMRA President and CEO Rob Karr says the tax is "a perfect example of the disaster that awaits when policies are hurried through without serious thought to how they might impact the businesses that have to try to comply."

A spokesman for Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle says the office is still reviewing the lawsuit but intends to "aggressively defend" the tax.