Police searching for missing elderly Chicago man who suffers from dementia

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - An elderly man who suffers from the early stages of dementia went missing Monday from the Northwest Side Portage Park neighborhood.

Richard Griffin, 79, was last seen Monday near Melvina and Sunnyside Streets, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Griffin is described as a 6-foot-2, 195-pound black man with a medium complexion, brown eyes and gray hair, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8200.