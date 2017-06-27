15-year-old girl missing from South Deering

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl who went missing Friday from the South Deering neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Tielise Hamilton was last seen Friday in the area of the 10100 block of South Torrence Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Hamilton is described as a 5-foot-6, 120-pound back girl with a light complexion, brown eyes and brown hair, police said. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and brown shorts.

Anyone with information should contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.