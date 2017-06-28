Girl, 16, missing from Albany Park since April

- A 16-year-old girl has been missing since April from the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Beatriz Delaluz, last seen April 2, is missing from the 4900 block of North Whipple, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

She was described as a 5-foot-3, 140-pound Hispanic girl with brown eyes, black hair and an olive complexion, police said.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.