Lockdown at Oak Park and River Forest High School follows email threat

OAK PARK (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A threatening email has prompted a soft lockdown Wednesday morning at Oak Park and River Forest High School.

No one is allowed to enter or leave the building at 201 N. Scoville Ave. in Oak Park until further notice, and students and outdoor campers are being held in classrooms, according to an alert posted on the Oak Park and River Forest High School website.

Police are at the school determining whether the threatening email, sent to several administrators, is a credible threat, according to the alert.

All summer school classes are canceled Wednesday, and all camps not in session at the time of the lockdown are also canceled.

Parents and guardians are being asked not to go to the school, but may go to Ridgeland Common to wait until students are released.

“We understand that this situation will cause a tremendous amount of anxiety for families. Please know that our first priority is to keep your children and our staff safe. We will share additional information as we are able,” according to the statement.