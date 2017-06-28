Police searching for missing 15-year-old Chicago girl

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who went missing Tuesday from the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

Daquata Shannon was last seen in the 500 block of East 50th, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. She was wearing a black jacket, gray shirt, sweatpants and gray shoes.

Shannon is described as a 5-foot-5, 130-pound black girl with a medium complexion, black hair and brown eyes, police said.

She might be in the area of 50th Street and Michigan Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information on Shannon’s whereabouts should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.