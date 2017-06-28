Tornado watch issued for Chicago area

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for the Chicago area as thunderstorms are expected to move through northern Illinois.

The tornado watch will be in effect until midnight for Cook, Boone, DuPage, McHenry, Kane, Ogle, DeKalb, Lake and Winnebago counties, according to a weather service alert.

Severe thunderstorms were moving east and southeast from Rockford toward the Chicago area, according to the Weather Service. Lightning, torrential rain, half dollar-sized hail and winds up to 70 mph were all possible.

“These storms will have the potential to produce strong, damaging winds and large hail,” the Weather Service said in a statement. “Some storms will also have the potential to produce locally heavy rainfall, and any training of storms could produce localized flooding.”

A flash flood watch was also issued until 6 a.m. Thursday for parts of northern Illinois, including Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Boone, DeKalb, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago counties, according to the Weather Service.