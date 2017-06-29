Girl, 14, missing from Albany Park

- A 14-year-old girl has been missing for more than a week from the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Jillian Loebbaka was last seen June 20 and has been reported missing from the 3700 block of West Montrose, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Loebbaka was described as a 5-foot-1, 120-pound white girl with brown eyes, brown hair and a light complexion, police said. She has been known to frequent Kosciuszko Park, 2332 N. Avers.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.