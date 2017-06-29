2017 Warrior Games kick off this weekend in Chicago

FOX 32 NEWS - Starting Friday, Chicago gets the honor of hosting the 2017 Warrior Games.

The Para-lympic style competition is for wounded, ill and injured active duty service members.

Meet Air Force Master Sgt. Israel Del Torro, also known as “DT.” He's a Paralympian, friends with President Bush and Prince Harry, a military hero and this weekend a fierce competitor.

DT will be taking part in eight different athletic events. He’s one of more than 260 Paralympic athletes that have gathered for the two week warrior games. The games were created in 2010 to help wounded and injured service members and veterans overcome significant injuries.

For DT and these other athletes, these games are more than a competition, they are a chance for comradery, healing and inspiration.

Like all of the athletes competing, DT’s story is one of survival. He was serving in Afghanistan in 2005 when his Humvee hit a road side bomb. He was left with burns over more than 80% of his body. He lost his fingers, was given a 15% chance of survival and told he may never walk or breathe normally again.

But his wife and his son were his inspiration and he proved everyone wrong. Now, he's a world class athlete. He’s competed in the Invictus Games, he has been painted by former President Bush and trains full time as an athlete. He’s become someone many of the younger wounded service members look up to.

Master Sgt. Del Torro has also been awarded the 2017 Pat Tillman ESPY Award for his service. You can see him compete throughout the two week Warrior Games along with more than 260 other Paralympians.