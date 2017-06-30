Ribfest underway in Naperville

FOX 32 NEWS - One of the area's biggest festivals is underway.

At the Naperville Rib Festival, it's all about the barbeque.

At ‘Howling Coyote’ where the slabs of ribs simmer as they're lathered with sauce, there's no exception to that rule.

“We've been east and west, north and south and we've won prizes everywhere we've been,” said Ed Latkowski.

Come Sunday, the group will be putting out their best for the festivals rib contest. All 12 vendors hailing from different states will be involved with the grand prize winner, taking home bragging rights for next year.

At the Coyote, they shared their secrete for great ribs.

“A combination of our spices that we use in our dry rub. We let them marinate a little bit before we cook them,” Latkowski said.

As the festival reaches into its 30th year, people come back for the same experiences.

Headlining the festivals concert series Friday night was country music star Toby Keith. There’s also a fireworks show Monday night.

Proceeds from ticket sales go toward fighting child abuse and domestic violence, amounting to more than a million dollars last year.