2 critically injured in Lake Shore Drive crash on North Side

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - Two people were injured in a crash Tuesday morning on Lake Shore Drive on the North Side.

The two-vehicle crash happened about 7 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive near Fullerton, according to Chicago Fire Department Deputy District Chief Michael Del Greco.

One of the vehicles rolled over and struck a light pole, according to Chicago Police.

One adult was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, while another adult was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Del Greco said. They were both in serious-to-critical condition.

The northbound exit ramp to Fullerton remains closed as of 8 a.m., police said.