Museum of Science and Industry offering free admission

CHICAGO (FOX 32 News) - The Museum of Science and Industry will be offering free admission every weekday throughout the month of September for all Illinois residents.

Beginning September 5, basic admission for all adults, seniors, students, and children is free with a valid proof of residency. A valid Illinois driver's license can be used.

Chicago residency discounts do not apply on Illinois Free Days.

Optional tours and certain temporary exhibits are not included in museum entry and require separte admission.

The museum is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on days when free admission will be offered.