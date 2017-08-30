Chicago area businesses gather donations for Harvey victims
Chicago area residents are helping out Texans by donating much-needed items.
Several local businesses are coming together, gathering donations and Monee's Explosive Kustomz will drive them to Houston next week.
They are looking for the following:
-Bottled water
-Baby diapers
-Baby formula
-Pillows
-Blankets
-Toothpaste
-Toothbrushes
-Unisex clothing
-Canned foods
-First aid supplies
-And anything else that may help.
The following are donation drop off sites and most locations are accepting donations until Friday at 9 p.m:
-Explosive Kustomz 25882 s. Sunset Dr. Monee IL, 60449
-Protein Headquarters 14720 S. Cicero Ave Midlothian, IL 60445
-Protein Headquarters 1417 E. Lincoln Hwy. New Lenox, IL 60451
-Elite Tree and Snow Services – 3022 S. Lloyd Ave. Chicago, Il 60608
-Dollar General 11802 IN-10, De Motte, IN 46310
-Accepting donations Friday through Monday behind the business
-Five Below in Tinley Park, Bourbonnais, and Orland Park
-Advance Auto Parts in Chicago Heights
-Frosch Travel in Deerfield
-American Legion in De Motte, IN
Also several businesses in the Beecher, Crete and Grant Park area - look up Fight Club Survivor for more information.