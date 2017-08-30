Chicago area businesses gather donations for Harvey victims

Chicago area residents are helping out Texans by donating much-needed items.

Several local businesses are coming together, gathering donations and Monee's Explosive Kustomz will drive them to Houston next week.

They are looking for the following:

-Bottled water

-Baby diapers

-Baby formula

-Pillows

-Blankets

-Toothpaste

-Toothbrushes

-Unisex clothing

-Canned foods

-First aid supplies

-And anything else that may help.

The following are donation drop off sites and most locations are accepting donations until Friday at 9 p.m:

-Explosive Kustomz 25882 s. Sunset Dr. Monee IL, 60449

-Protein Headquarters 14720 S. Cicero Ave Midlothian, IL 60445

-Protein Headquarters 1417 E. Lincoln Hwy. New Lenox, IL 60451

-Elite Tree and Snow Services – 3022 S. Lloyd Ave. Chicago, Il 60608

-Dollar General 11802 IN-10, De Motte, IN 46310

-Accepting donations Friday through Monday behind the business

-Five Below in Tinley Park, Bourbonnais, and Orland Park

-Advance Auto Parts in Chicago Heights

-Frosch Travel in Deerfield

-American Legion in De Motte, IN

Also several businesses in the Beecher, Crete and Grant Park area - look up Fight Club Survivor for more information.