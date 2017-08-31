Man dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan in Winthrop Harbor

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - An 18-year-old man died after being pulled from the waters of Lake Michigan Wednesday afternoon in north suburban Winthrop Harbor.

The Winthrop Harbor Fire Department’s emergency rescue boat was launched shortly after 12:10 p.m. after a report of a swimmer underwater in Lake Michigan near Camp Logan in Illinois Beach State Park, according to a statement from the fire department.

JC Lindsey, 18, of Zion, was found 5-10 feet under water and he was not breathing at the time of his rescue, fire officials and the Lake County coroner’s office said. CPR was started and Lindsey was taken to the shore. He was then taken to Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan.

Preliminary autopsy results suggested he drowned, the coroner’s office said. The autopsy did not rule on his final cause and manner of death pending toxicology results.

Fire officials urged people to be “extra cautious” when swimming in Lake Michigan.

“The currents and undertow can change without notice and even the strongest swimmers can struggle to control themselves,” the statement said. “If you must swim when there are no lifeguards present, we urge swimmers to stay in groups and maintain constant communication with each other.”