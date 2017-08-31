Six Flags announces new record-breaking coaster

CHICAGO (FOX 32 News) - Six Flags Great America in Gurnee has announced a new ride of epic proportions coming in 2018.

The soon-to-be-named attraction will be the world's largest loop coaster and will take riders forward and backward on a gigantic loop before suspending them completely upside down for plenty of hang-time.

“Standing at 100 feet tall, this is an experience our guests cannot get anywhere else on the planet," said Park President Hank Salemi. "With the multiple inversions and record hang-time, this new coaster packs a punch and is going to be one of our most intense attractions.”

The attraction will have riders traveling in unique “face-off” seating. Thrill seekers will go through a whirlwind series of 360° revolutions suspended upside down for the longest, inverted hang-time of any coaster in the park before reeling down in the opposite direction.

The park's latest thrill ride will be located in the Mardi Gras area of the park. The new coaster will be named soon and is set to open in spring of 2018.

For more information about next season at Six Flags Great America, visit their website.