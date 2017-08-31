Chicago area shelter takes in animals to help after Harvey

Some people in Texas are returning to their flooded homes, trying to get back their beloved pets.

But many more animals still need rescues, and one local shelter is lending a helping hand.

Twenty-five pets just arrived at the South Suburban Humane Shelter as part of a major movement of shelter animals following Hurricane Harvey.

Two volunteers drove 25 dogs to Chicago Heights from Mississippi. These pets were not affected by the hurricane, but moving them to the Chicago area makes room in southern shelters where it's desperately needed.

“The shelters need space so that's what we're doing... us, PAWS Tinley Park, a lot of other shelters…going to the south emptying out those cages, dogs and cats, bringing them up here,” said Emily Klehm, CEO of South Suburban Human Society.

Klehm says they had room in their kennels, so when Harvey hit she quickly got in touch with a national network of shelters.

With these dogs now in Chicago Heights, the Mississippi shelter can hold other pets such as those rescued from Harvey’s flooding.

This system all came about after Hurricane Katrina.

The PAWS Chicago shelter also just sent several vans down to Houston to rescue homeless animals and bring them back to Chicago for medical care.

Shelter operators say adopting these animals is one way for Chicagoans to help after the hurricane.

The dogs that just arrived in the south suburbs will be available for adoption Friday and they're hoping all of them will be adopted by Saturday.