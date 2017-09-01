Police announce increased DUI patrols for Labor Day Weekend

- Police will be searching for drunken drivers this weekend in the Chicago Lawn and Town Hall districts.

Officers will conduct DUI saturation patrols from 7 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday in the Chicago Lawn District on the West Side, and again from 7 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday in the Town Hall District on the North Side, according to Chicago Police.

Roving police officers will monitor traffic for signs of impaired driving, police said. Officers will also be equipped for speed detection to prevent speed violations.

A Breath Alcohol Testing Mobile Unit may also be deployed to make the process of charging a person with DUI and issuing them an I-Bond faster, police said.

DUI saturation patrols in the Chicago Lawn and Town Hall districts last weekend resulted in one person charged with DUI and a total of 66 citations issued for driving violations, police said.