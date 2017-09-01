Rauner grants 7 clemency petitions, denies 87

- Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has granted seven petitions for clemency and denied 87 others.

His office referred questions on Friday's granted cases to the Illinois Prisoner Review Board. A board spokesman didn't immediately return messages.

People whose clemency petitions are granted may go to court to try to have their criminal record expunged. All have undergone a recent criminal background check through an Illinois authorities' data system.

Late last year, Rauner's office announced the Republican governor had eliminated a backlog of thousands of clemency requests he inherited from previous governors.