WHITING, INDIANA (Fox 32 News) - The high waves on Lake Michigan have shut down a floating waterpark in Indiana.



Pieces of the "Whoa Zone" pulled away from their off-shore anchors and washed up on the beach.



This means the Whoa Zone season is over. There are no plans to resecure it before the end of the Labor Day weekend.



The waves on Lake Michigan measured seven feet on Friday. A rip current warning is in effect.