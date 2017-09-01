Want some money? Help the FBI catch this robber

MATTESON, Illinois (Fox 32 News) - The FBI is looking for a bank robber who jumped the counter and terrorized the bank clerks, and there's a reward if you can help catch him.



The robber struck at a bank in Matteson, Illinois, on Friday at 11 a.m. at a branch of First Midwest Bank on 4600 Lincoln Highway. He jumped over the counter and lunged at the bank teller.



The man was wearing a black ski mask, black hoodie, dark jeans and white tennis shoes. His race is unknown. He is estimated to be about 5’10" to 6’1" tall.



There is a reward for the capture of this man. If you know who he is, call the FBI at (312) 421-6700.