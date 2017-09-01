Six people hospitalized after eating BBQ at Chicago restaurant

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A salmonella outbreak that made more than a dozen people sick has been linked to a Morgan Park neighborhood barbecue restaurant on the Far South Side, health officials announced Friday.



Best BBQ, 1648 W. 115th St., has been linked to the outbreak, according to a statement from the Chicago Department of Public Health. At least 14 people have been affected by the outbreak and at least six of them were hospitalized.



The restaurant has closed voluntarily at the request of CDPH and is "fully cooperating with the investigation," the health department said. The restaurant is working with inspectors to address any possible contamination issues and providing investigators with a list of its food suppliers.



Salmonella is a bacterial infection that can cause diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps between 12 and 72 hours after infection, health officials said. Symptoms last four to seven days and can be treated with antibiotics.



While most people recover without any treatment, the illness can be severe or possibly fatal, especially for infants, the elderly and people with impaired immune systems, health officials said.



"This is a serious condition that is treatable," said CDPH Commissioner Dr. Julie Morita. "Anyone who believes they may be symptomatic and ate at this restaurant should see their medical provider immediately. CDPH is taking every precaution as part of our robust response in order to limit the impact of this outbreak."



Best BBQ could not be reached for comment on the outbreak Friday afternoon.



