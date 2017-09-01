MasterChef auditions to be held in Chicago Sept. 9
CHICAGO (Fox 32 News) - Are you a great cook?
If you can answer "Yes" to this question, you might be a contender for the next season of "MasterChef," the reality food competition which features chef Gordon Ramsey.
The popular Fox show is holding a casting call on Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Sofitel Chicago, 20 E. Chestnut Street from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
You are encouraged to pre-register online. You need to bring one prepared dish to serve to the judges.
The winner of MasterChef usually gets $250,000 and a cookbook deal.
Here is the full list of locations and dates:
CHICAGO, IL – SEPTEMBER 9, 2017, 8AM - 4PM
SOFITEL CHICAGO MAGNIFICENT MILE
20 E. CHESTNUT ST.
CHICAGO, IL 60611
ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 9, 2017, 10AM - 6PM
OMNI ATLANTA HOTEL AT CNN CENTER
100 CNN CENTER NW
ATLANTA, GA 30303
RALEIGH, NC – SEPTEMBER 16, 2017, 10AM - 6PM
LOCATION TBD
PHOENIX, AZ – , SEPTEMBER 16, 2017, 10AM - 6PM
POINTE HILTON SQUAW PEAK RESORT
7677 N. 16TH STREET
PHOENIX, AZ 85020
NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 23 & 24, 2017, 9AM-5PM
DOUBLETREE SUITES TIME SQUARE
1568 BROADWAY
NEW YORK, NY 10036
MIAMI, FL – SEPTEMBER 23, 2017, 10AM-6PM
JW MARRIOT MARQUIS MIAMI
255 BISCAYNE BLVD WAY
MIAMI, FL 33131