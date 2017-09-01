MasterChef auditions to be held in Chicago Sept. 9

CHICAGO (Fox 32 News) - Are you a great cook?



If you can answer "Yes" to this question, you might be a contender for the next season of "MasterChef," the reality food competition which features chef Gordon Ramsey.



The popular Fox show is holding a casting call on Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Sofitel Chicago, 20 E. Chestnut Street from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



You are encouraged to pre-register online. You need to bring one prepared dish to serve to the judges.



The winner of MasterChef usually gets $250,000 and a cookbook deal.

Here is the full list of locations and dates:

CHICAGO, IL – SEPTEMBER 9, 2017, 8AM - 4PM

SOFITEL CHICAGO MAGNIFICENT MILE

20 E. CHESTNUT ST.

CHICAGO, IL 60611



ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 9, 2017, 10AM - 6PM

OMNI ATLANTA HOTEL AT CNN CENTER

100 CNN CENTER NW

ATLANTA, GA 30303



RALEIGH, NC – SEPTEMBER 16, 2017, 10AM - 6PM

LOCATION TBD



PHOENIX, AZ – , SEPTEMBER 16, 2017, 10AM - 6PM

POINTE HILTON SQUAW PEAK RESORT

7677 N. 16TH STREET

PHOENIX, AZ 85020



NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 23 & 24, 2017, 9AM-5PM

DOUBLETREE SUITES TIME SQUARE

1568 BROADWAY

NEW YORK, NY 10036



MIAMI, FL – SEPTEMBER 23, 2017, 10AM-6PM

JW MARRIOT MARQUIS MIAMI

255 BISCAYNE BLVD WAY

MIAMI, FL 33131