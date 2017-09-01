Chance the Rapper donating $2.2 million to support arts education in Chicago schools

CHICAGO (Fox 32 News) - Chance the Rapper announced Friday that his foundation is giving $2.2 million to 20 Chicago Public Schools to support music and art education.



The musician made the announcement at the Harold Washington Cultural Center, where a line of people waited to hear it.



He said it's time for everyone to step up and support arts education.



"We want to give young people a path to expression," he said.



The donation is being made by Chance's nonprofit foundation, Social Works. The money will pay for full-staffed arts education progams at 20 schools. The principals from one school said the money will help them expand their arts education.



"I can't even tell you how excited I am. the kids deserve it. The kids deserve the arts," said Orr Academy High School Principal Shanele Andrews.



Chance said they plan to donate more money for the next school year.



If you want to learn more, go to socialworkschi.org.

