12-year-old girl sexually assaulted by stranger in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO (Fox 32 News) - Chicago police are looking for the man who sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl.



The girl was grabbed on Thursday night on South May in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. She was walking along when the man struck her and forced her into a gray conversion van, where he sexually assaulted her.



Neighbors said that many people were outside Thursday around 10:30 p.m. and we did not locate anyone who saw anything suspicious.



Chicago Police said to make sure that children walk with friends or in a group.



