Indiana State Police warn of Hurricane Harvey phone scammers

INDIANA (Sun-Times Media Wire) - Indiana State Police are warning people to be wary of callers who say they are trying to solicit funds for Hurricane Harvey victims.

State police said they are not soliciting donations and would not contact people by phone if they were, the agency said in a statement Friday.

Police warned that the scammers can make their numbers look like state police are calling on caller ID.

If someone calls asking for donations by phone, state police recommend asking for them to send their information by mail. Residents should also do their homework on organization before donating.