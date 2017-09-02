Northwest suburban man's Lucky Day drawing nets $150K Lottery winnings

STREAMWOOD (Sun-Times Media Wire) - It was a northwest suburban man’s lucky day last month when he won a $150,000 prize in the Illinois Lottery’s Lucky Day drawing.

Jung Oh, of Streamwood, matched all five numbers – 06, 09, 13, 30 and 33 – in the July 21 evening drawing, according to lottery offcials.

He found out he won the prize when he checked the winning numbers on the lottery’s website, officials said. Oh said he plans to use the money to pay bills and invest.

He bought the ticket at a BP gas station at 1236 E. Irving Park Rd. in Streamwood. The gas station received a bonus of $1,500, or one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.