Robbers using dating app to lure victims

CHICAGO (Fox 32 News) - Robbers are using the "Meet Me" dating website to set up victims in Chicago.



Chicago Police said that at least three times in August, robbers pretending to women set up meetings with men on "Meet Me."



The victims were all lured to North Lawndale early in the morning. Each victim was approached by armed robbers. The victims were beaten up and robbed. In two incidents, the victims cars were also stolen.



The suspects work in a group of two to six young men.



The stolen cars are:

2007 Blue Chevrolet Aveo with Illinois plate # Q517134

2001 Black Hyundai Elantra with Illinois plate # S728176