CPD Superintendent Johnson released from hospital after kidney transplant

CHICAGO (Fox 32 News) - Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson was released from the hospital on Saturday, just a few days after getting a kidney transplant.



Doctors said Johnson will need to stay home from work and rest for three to six weks.



The donor was Johnson's 25-year-old son. He has already been released from the hospital.

CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson discharged from @RushMedical after successful kidney transplant & exceptional care from doctors & nurses. pic.twitter.com/EKJmpbfmzY — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) September 2, 2017