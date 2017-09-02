CPD Superintendent Johnson released from hospital after kidney transplant

Posted: Sep 02 2017 06:31PM CDT

Updated: Sep 02 2017 06:31PM CDT

CHICAGO (Fox 32 News) - Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson was released from the hospital on Saturday, just a few days after getting a kidney transplant.

Doctors said Johnson will need to stay home from work and rest for three to six weks.

The donor was Johnson's 25-year-old son. He has already been released from the hospital.

