Hammond police searching for 9-year-old with cognitive issues

Posted: Sep 02 2017 07:05PM CDT

Updated: Sep 02 2017 07:22PM CDT

HAMMOND, Indiana (Fox 32 News) - Hammond, Ind., police were actively looking for a 9-year-old boy with cognitive issues on Saturday evening.

Anthony Mitchell is described as 3'5" tall. He is African American with a light complexion. He was last seen wearing gray pajama pants and a dark blue tee shirt.

Mitchell left his home in the 100 blk of Ruth St. between State Line and Hohman Aves.

As of Saturday evening, police officers from several agencies were using dogs and a helicopter to help find him.

If you see him, please call 911.
 

