Community activists encourage man who sexually assaulted girl to turn himself in

CHICAGO (Fox 32 News) - Chicago police are looking for the person they say attacked and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl Thursday night in the city’s southwest side Back of the Yards neighborhood.



On Saturday, a team was there handing out fliers, looking for help in finding the person responsible.



Chicago police said the attack happened in the 5000 block of S. May. Saturday afternoon, community activist Andrew Holmes traversed the front steps of homes in the area, looking for information about the crime.



“This shouldn't have happened to this baby,” said Holmes. “This baby has to go to school, so it changes the child's life because of fear on the streets.”



Chicago police said the attack occurred as the victim walked at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Police said a Hispanic man in his mid 30's to early 40's, with a light complexion, approached the little girl before hitting her and forcing her into a gray van where she was sexually assaulted. Police said the suspect weighs between 150 and 180 pounds.



The girl was able to make it away from her attacker before calling police, according to police.



Residents recalled hearing music in the area at the time of the attack, but not much else.



“I've been living here forever and we know every single car, person, everything on this block and no, a gray van does not sound familiar to our neighborhood,” resident Kimberly Hollinquest said.



“This is a child. This is a baby,” said Holmes. “Come on, and you're a grown man. I hope someone gets this message tonight, and this guy is in custody. Tonight, before it happens to another child.”



If you have any information, you're urged to contact police immediately.