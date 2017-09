Rescue boat training at Wilmington Dam Rescue boat training at Wilmington Dam

WILMINGTON DAM, Illinois (Fox 32 News) - Rescue crews in suburban Chicago have a new tool to help people trapped in dangerous water.



The inflatable boat has a rollcage which can handle treacherous conditions without putting rescuers in danger.



The boat was recently tested at the Wilmington Dam near Chicago. A 35-year-old woman drowned there last month.