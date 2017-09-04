Police: Elderly man with Alzheimer's disease missing from River North

- Police are asking for the public’s help in finding an elderly man with Alzheimer’s disease and asthma who went missing from River North on Sunday.

Isidor Ratner, 82, was last seen at a wedding reception in the 300 block of North LaSalle Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

He is described as a 170-pound, 5-foot-7 white man with gray hair and hazel eyes, police said. Ratner was last seen wearing a gray suit.

Anyone with information on Ratner’s whereabouts is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.