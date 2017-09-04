Motorcyclist killed in Kennedy Expressway crash

- A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with an SUV late Sunday on the Kennedy Expressway on the Northwest Side.

The motorcycle and the SUV collided about 9:35 p.m. in the outbound lanes of I-90/94 near the Kimball Avenue exit, Chicago Fire Department Cmdr. Curtis Hudson said.

The man driving the motorcycle, identified as 22-year-old Salaam Solano, was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:07 p.m., according to Hudson and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Solano, who lived in northwest suburban Des Plaines, was the only occupant of the bike.

A 54-year-old woman who was in the SUV was taken in fair-to-serious condition to Community First Medical Center, Hudson said.

All outbound lanes of the expressway were closed to traffic in the area until about 2:45 a.m. Illinois State Police is investigating the crash, but additional details were not provided.