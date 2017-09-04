Police: Burglar struck 3 downtown buildings in just over 24 hours

- Police are warning residents about three burglaries that happened in just over 24 hours last week at downtown buildings on the Museum Campus.

Each time, the burglar forced open or broke a window to gain access to a building before stealing items, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

• at 1:28 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of South Lake Shore Drive;

• about 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of South Columbus Drive; and

• between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 1:46 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of South Lake Shore Drive.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8384.