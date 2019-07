- Three people were rescued from a boat on the Fox River that was close to catapulting over a dam in west suburban St. Charles.

Around 1:23 p.m. Sunday, crews responded to an area of the Fox River about 1,000 yards north of the dam and found a disabled boat carrying a teen and two adults, according to the St. Charles Fire Department.

Strong winds from an incoming storm were pushing the boat dangerously close towards the dam because of an inadequate anchor line, fire said. Firefighters launched a rescue boat from Pottawatomie Park and were able to reach the vessel just as it neared the dam.

The trio was removed from the boat and was treated by paramedics at a nearby dock, fire said.

The boat went over the dam and lay upside down in the water just north of the bridge, fire said. It was experiencing engine trouble when the storm blew in, leaving the group perilously close to joining the craft in the river.

The party was soaked from the storm and in distress, but had no physical injuries, fire said. None of them were taken to hospitals.