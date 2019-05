- Three people were injured in a crash Thursday after a car tried to avoid a traffic stop in Austin on the West Side.

About 8:51 p.m., officers tried to stop a Chevy Monte Carlo for a traffic violation in the 5100 block of West Chicago Avenue, Chicago police said. The Monte Carlo fled westbound on Chicago Avenue and struck a Chevy Equinox at an intersection.

The Monte Carlo stopped after hitting a utility pole and a male ran out, police said. A 19-year-old man in the car was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

A man and woman who were in the Equinox were taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park where their conditions were stabilized.

Chicago police’s Major Accidents unit and Area North detectives are investigating.